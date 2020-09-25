Education Minister calls for CXC exams investigation
KINGSTON, Jamaica — The Ministry of Education, Youth and Information says portfolio Minister Fayval Williams has written to the Chairman of the Caribbean Examination Council (CXC), Sir Hillary Beckles requesting a thorough investigation into several anomalies that have been brought to the ministry's attention.
This follows widespread backlash and outrage from students after the Tuesday, September 22 release of the results in which many students received what they labelled as “inaccurate” results. Several results also came back “ungraded” or “absent”.
The ministry said the minister has also sought to ascertain from the council, the circumstances that led to results being sent directly to students before schools and the ministry. This, the minister said, prevented the ministry from identifying, in advance, anomalies or errors in results.
In a letter sent to the CXC chairman, Williams said, “It is in the interest of the Caribbean examination ecosystem that confidence remains in the system. As such, a transparent investigation must commence immediately.”
The minister assured the public that the ministry continues to advocate in the interest of Jamaica and will ensure that the challenges being faced by students are effectively addressed and resolved.
