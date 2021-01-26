Education Ministry gets $250k for tablet purchase
KINGSTON, Jamaica— The Ministry of Education, Youth and Information, yesterday received a cheque valued at $250,000 from the Jacden Group of Companies to purchase tablet computers for students.
The ministry launched its ‘One Laptop or Tablet Per Child’ initiative, last year which is designed to promoted inclusivity in the education sector.
The initiative is aimed at providing needy students with the tools to function in the online teaching and learning environment.
Schools were closed for face-to-face teaching in March 2020 during the pandemic. Schools are gradually being to resume face-to-face teaching, however, many students are still being taught remotely or using a hybrid method.
