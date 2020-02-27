Education Ministry provides grief counselling for Rhodes Hall High

KINGSTON, Jamaica— A trauma management team from the Ministry of Education, Youth and Information is set to visit the Rhodes Hall High School in Hanover on Monday, March 2 to provide grief counselling support, following the killing of a bus driver on the compound Tuesday afternoon.

According to the ministry, special support will be provided to the students who were regularly transported by the bus driver.

Reports are that approximately 12:40 pm, two men on a motor bike gained access to the school compound and fatally shot 31-year-old Rayon McKenzie.

McKenzie had been contracted by the school to provide transportation services to students on the PATH programme under the ministry's Rural School Bus Programme.

McKenzie reportedly died on the compound after he was shot several times by the men.

No other person was injured during the gun attack.

The ministry said that the initial trauma management team, which was deployed after the incident, was unable to gain access to the school as it was being treated as an active crime scene.

Minister with responsibility for the Education portfolio, Karl Samuda said this incident represents another unfortunate and regrettable violent attack that will further traumatize our children.

He reinforced the ministry's commitment to revisit all security arrangements and to do all that is humanly possible to ensure the security and safety of schools' personnel especially children in our educational institutions.