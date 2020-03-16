Education Ministry providing nutritional support to PATH students

KINGSTON, Jamaica — The Ministry of Education, Youth and Information (MoEYI) says it will be providing nutritional support through Nutrition Products Limited to students on the Programme of Advancement Through Health and Education (PATH) for the period that they will be out of school.

The ministry noted that in collaboration with school leaders, teachers and education partners, it has already provided significant support to enable continued teaching and learning while students are not in school.

This support includes the activation of online, virtual, computer-based teaching and learning augmented by traditional radio and TV media.

Under the food support plan, the ministry said Nutrition Products Limited will prepare snacks comprising baked products, fruit juices, milk and water for students on PATH at the primary and secondary levels and principals will be asked to suggest distribution points for schools which will be utilised over the next two weeks.

The ministry noted that it is also looking to collaborate with selected food suppliers, supermarkets and others to distribute food packages at specific drop off points in communities.

A list of PATH beneficiaries will be shared with the suppliers and drop off schedules arrived at in collaboration with the schools or MoEYI regional offices, the ministry said.

The ministry added that the list of distribution points will be announced via traditional and social media, so PATH beneficiaries can visit and obtain food supplies to ensure students are fed during the period of school closure.

The total number of packages will be limited by the number of households benefiting from the PATH programme, the ministry further noted.