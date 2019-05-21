Education Ministry to assist with medical expenses of victims in Portland crash
KINGSTON, Jamaica — The Ministry of Education, Youth and Information says it will assist in covering the medical expenses incurred by the families of students who were victims in the Monday, May 20 motor vehicle crash in Portland.
Students from Titchfield High school are now in hospital nursing injuries after the minibus they were travelling in plunged into a precipice off the Black Hill main road in the parish.
The ministry has dispatched its trauma team to conduct grief counselling sessions at Titchfield High where 13-year-old student Pranjal Jaspi died as a result of injuries received in the crash.
Minister without Portfolio Karl Samuda, has expressed deep regret and condolences to the family of the deceased teen and noted that he was especially praying for the recovery of the students and all who were hospitalised.
In the meantime the ministry said it will be engaging in dialogue to include the schools affected by the incident into the ministry's transportation programme.
The ministry said it is also urging operators of public transportation vehicles to take the necessary care by adhering to the seating stipulations of their vehicles, obeying the speed limit and other rules of the road.
