Education Ministry working with Immaculate Conception High School to complete audit

KINGSTON, Jamaica — The Ministry of Education, Youth and Information says it has been working with the Immaculate Conception High School “to complete a thorough audit of the financial records of the institution with a view to providing the requisite guidance and intervention where necessary”.

The top-rated St Andrew high school has been rocked by recent allegations of financial impropriety.

The ministry, in a statement today, said that is committed to working with the institution to complete this process expeditiously as “we continue to support the efforts to secure the stellar record of educational success at the institution”.