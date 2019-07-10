Education minister, school principal express sadness at killing of teacher

KINGSTON, Jamaica — The Ministry of Education, Youth and Information has expressed “deep sadness” at the killing of Bishop Gibson High School teacher Carolyn Davis-Campbell, in Manchester early this morning.



A statement from the ministry this afternoon said Minister without Portfolio, Karl Samuda, has viewed the death of Campbell as “truly tragic” and expressed hope that the police will find the perpetrators of the crime.



It said Samuda offers his support and prayers to Bishop Gibson High and joins with them in choosing to celebrate the life of “such an esteemed teacher”.



Campbell was a teacher to the upper and lower grade students of Human and Social Biology and General Science at the school where she served for five years.



She was shot dead her home in Melrose Mews.

Police said they received a call at approximately 1:00 am and on arrival were told by the victim's husband that he awoke from sleep when his bedroom door was kicked in.

He rolled from the bed as a gunman fired several shots. He subsequently discovered that his wife had been shot. The husband escaped injury.

Police said they found five spent shell casings at the scene of the murder.

The teacher was described by school Principal Donna Ledgister-Hendricks as enthusiastic, committed, fun-loving, dedicated and always punctual.



Ledgister-Hendricks said Campbell was not just consumed with the academic performance of her students, but also their social well-being.



Campbell is said to have served in several leadership capacities at the institution.



The principal said the staff is having a difficult time grappling with her passing.