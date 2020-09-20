Education minister extends condolences on the passing of Kingston College's vice principal

KINGSTON, Jamaica — Minister of Education, Youth and Information, Fayval Williams, has extended deepest condolences to the immediate family, staff and students of Kingston College on the passing of vice-principal Juliet Wilson.

Wilson died at the University Hospital of the West Indies this morning after being admitted a few weeks ago. She reportedly died from complications related to COVID-19.

Williams said her death was a significant loss to the Kingston College family, whom she served for more than 25 years.

She noted also that there were innumerable testimonials that referred to Wilson's dedication, passion and professionalism as a teacher and administrator and also of her care and compassion for the welfare of students.

In her letter to Principal Dave Myrie, the minister assured him that the ministry stood ready to provide any necessary support during this difficult time.