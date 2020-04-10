Education ministry condemns educator's murder
KINGSTON, Jamaica — The Ministry of Education, Youth and Information today expressed condolences to the family and the Excelsior High School community following last night's murder of Vice Principal Colleen Walker.
Walker was reportedly shot several times while tending to her garden at home in Queensbury, St Andrew by a man who approached her on foot.
Minister without Portfolio Karl Samuda called the educator's death a “tragedy” that “has left a stain on the moral fabric of the country especially as the nation grapples a national crisis”.
“The callous nature of her killing should be condemned by everyone in society,” Samuda said.
In a statement, the education minister said “Walker's legacy at Excelsior High spanned over 12 years of dedicated service and sacrifice to the betterment of the institution and her students. He says past students and the present school community of Excelsior have described Mrs Walker as a beautiful soul who was an excellent educator and enjoyed a great relationship with her colleagues.”
Samuda also offered condolences to the community of Queensbury in St Andrew and urged anyone who may have information on her killing to cooperate with the police during their investigation.
The Ministry of Education, Youth and Information said it will offer its support to the institution during this time and has secured the Services of Chooselife International, led by Dr Donovan Thomas to offer online counselling to the family and school community.
