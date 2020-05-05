Education ministry continues partnership with telecoms companies to facilitate distance learning
KINGSTON, Jamaica — The Ministry of Education, Youth and Information says it will continue to collaborate with the island's two main telecommunications providers, Digicel Jamaica and Flow Jamaica, to provide data plans for students and teachers in order to facilitate distance learning.
Chief Education Officer, Dr Kasan Troupe, said that the Education Data Plan arrangement is part of the ministry's effort to ensure that teaching and learning continue during the closure of schools due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The ministry said teachers and students will have access the data service at a reduced cost. Data grants have also been provided by the ministry for selected teachers and student beneficiaries of the Programme of Advancement Through Health and Education (PATH).
Students and teachers who have activated the Education Data Plans will be granted zero-rated access to several frequently used learning platforms and websites.
The following is a list of platforms and website which have been zero-rated:
aeorion.ncu.edu.jm; mbcc.edu.jm; aeorion.themico.edu.jm; aeorion.ucc.edu.jm; moeschools.edu.jm; mona.uwi.edu; app.schoology.com; mymbcc.edu.jm; bm-jam.client.renweb.com; bmc.edu.jm; mymona.uwi.edu; ncu.edu.jm; btcc.edu.jm; ourvle.mona.uwi.edu; case.edu.jm; pcc.edu.jm; pcc.itechinnovations.com; cmu.edu.jm; pcclibrary.webs.com; ctc.edu.jm; cxc-store.com; schoology.com; e-learning.cmu.edu.jm; site.ebrary.com; sjtc.edu.jm; ecampus.themico.edu.jm; ecc.edu.jm; srs.cmu.edu.jm; edufocal.com; stcoll.edu.jm; engvle.com; themico.edu.jm; evision.utech.edu.jm; ucc.edu.jm; flowstudy.co; ucconline.ucc.edu.jm; gcfostercollege.edu.jm; uwin-primo.hosted.exlibrisgroup.com; utech.edu.jm; gcfvle.edu.jm; isims.btcc.edu.jm; vtd2.heart-nta.org; isims.case.edu.jm; vtdi.heart-nta.org; and isims.ctc.edu.jm. isims.gcfostercollege.edu.jm; yesgsat.com; isims.heart-nta.org; www.edufocal.com; www.schoology.com; www.yammer.com; isims.moneaguecollege.edu.jm; isims.sjtc.edu.jm; isims.stcoll.edu.jm; www.bookfusion.com; library.mbcc.edu.jm; classroom.google.com; library.utech.edu.jm; https://utechonline.utech.edu.jm/cc-jam.moodle.renweb.com; https://yorkcastle.mysmartterm.com/; mymbcc.edu.jm; https://vle.mymbcc.edu.jm/; and https://livehelp.mymbcc.edu.jm/
