Education ministry establishes back-to-school hotline, email address

KINGSTON, Jamaica— The Ministry of Education, Youth and Information has established an email address dedicated to back-to-school queries, as well as hotline numbers to provide additional support to parents and teachers for back-to-school preparations.

Portfolio minister, Fayval Williams, said that the email – educate@educate.gov.jm, and telephone numbers – (888-EDU-CATE) 888-338-2283 or (888-SCH-TIME) 888-724-8463 will be accessible tomorrow, October 2.

“Parents, teachers, if you have questions – you need to find out where to go, what to do – please call those numbers [or send an email],” she urged.

The minister added that a back-to-school website/landing page, www.educate.gov.jm, has been created and is also scheduled to go live tomorrow.

“This page will direct parents, teachers and students to the relevant documents and resources for online/distance learning, and the good news is that it will be zero-rated, meaning you do not have to have a data plan in order to access that site,” she said.

She said that town criers will be engaged to get the message out to parents especially those in rural areas and inner-city communities.

“Short videos are being created regarding using the learning management system and accessing other services,” the minister said.