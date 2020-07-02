Education ministry only facilitating transfers for PEP students placed far from home

KINGSTON, Jamaica — Parents and guardians of students recently placed in high schools based on their Primary Exit Profile (PEP) scores are being advised that the Ministry of Education Youth and Information (MoEYI) will only facilitate transfers for students placed at schools considered far from home.

“The MoEYI will only assist with transfers in cases where a student may have been placed at a school in which they would need to travel long distances from home to school,” the ministry tweeted a short while ago.

Eighty per cent of the 39,689 students who were registered to sit the PEP examination this year were placed in one of their preferred schools, while 16 per cent (6,148) were placed in secondary level schools that are in proximity to the schools they currently attend, according to Education Minister Karl Samuda.

The minister, who was speaking at a press conference on June 26, also said that four per cent (1,606) of students were placed manually in secondary level schools in proximity to the address they submitted at registration.

The basis of the assessment comprised the Grade Four Numeracy and Literacy Tests done in 2018, the Grade Five Performance Tasks done in 2019, and the Grade 6 Ability Test that was done in February 2020.