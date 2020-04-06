Education ministry partners with Digicel on data plan for teachers, students

KINGSTON, Jamaica — The Ministry of Education, Youth and Information (MoEYI) has partnered with Digicel Jamaica to offer a subsidised data plan and zero-rated data access to frequently used learning platforms and websites, to aid with continued home-schooling efforts in light of the COVID-19 crisis.

According to a statement from the ministry, the “14 Days Education Plan”, which was launched by Digicel on Friday, April 3, will provide 500MB of data at a cost of $500 for 14 days for students up to the tertiary level.

The ministry said parents, teachers and students may access this plan as guided by the instructions to be shared by Digicel via the Digicel App, social and traditional media.

It added: “Additionally, and in support of teaching and learning, teachers whose names were submitted to the ministry by their principals and are users of the Digicel Network, will benefit from an add-on service to their existing plans at a cost to be offset by the Ministry of Education, Youth and Information.” Digicel will activate the plans and send a notification to the teachers' phones.

The ministry also noted that, in collaboration with school administrators, it will select and underwrite the cost of the data plans to enable access to 1,200 households/students that are registered on PATH. Digicel will also do this activation.

More information on the student data plan and zero-rated sites can be found on the MoEYI's website and social media platforms.