Williams, Morgan praise 'Butch' Stewart's contribution to education
KINGSTON, Jamaica — The Ministry of Education, Youth and Information has extended condolences to the family and associates of Jamaican businessman Gordon “Butch” Stewart who died in Florida in the United States yesterday.
Minister of Education, Youth and Information Fayval Williams noted that Stewart, in his personal capacity, and through the companies and organisations he founded, was a stalwart supporter of education. In particular, the ministry said the Sandals Foundation has been the benefactor to a number of schools in their upgrading projects, in the provision of much needed equipment and resources, more recently through the One Tablet per Child Initiative and in support of school literacy programmes especially for children with special needs.
“Mr Stewart understood well the importance of having a well-trained work force and as such could connect the dots in supporting those just entering the education system at the early childhood level and providing scholarships for those at the tertiary level,” Williams said.
For his part, Minister of State, Robert Morgan, said the opportunities created for young people through various organisations in the ATL and Sandals groups bear testimony to Stewart's visionary outlook and entrepreneurial acumen.
“Mr Stewart was undoubtedly a true patriot who believed in Jamaica and the capacity of Jamaicans to excel at all levels,” Morgan said.
