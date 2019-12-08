Education ministry pledges to continue its support of Benjamin Bair's family
KINGSTON, Jamaica — Grace Mclean, permanent secretary in the Ministry of Education, Youth and Information (MOEYI) says the ministry is committed to providing the help that the family of seven-year-old Benjamin Bair will need going forward.
Bair, who was a student of Clan Carthy Primary School, was waiting to be picked up from the institution after dismissal on October 28 when a garbage truck crushed him to death.
"Our support for the family will not end today. Both ministers, (Minister without portfolio with responsibility for Education, Youth and Information, Karl Samuda, and Alando Terrelonge state minister in the ministry), are committed to providing the necessary support for the days ahead. The ministry will be here for you," she said.
McLean was speaking at the funeral service for Bair currently being held at the North Street Seventh-Day Adventist Church.
Shanae Stewart
