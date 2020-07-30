Education ministry to spend $567m for infrastructural projects

KINGSTON, Jamaica — Minister of Education, Youth and Information, Karl Samuda, says the Government will be spending $567.18 million to carry out infrastructural projects within schools for the 2020/21 period.

Making his contribution to the 2020/21 Sectoral Debate in Parliament on Tuesday, the minister said a previous sum of $1.42 billion had been allocated in the 2020/21 budget for the ministry's capital projects.

However, it was reduced by 60 per cent when the budget was adjusted to deal with the COVID-19 pandemic.

He noted that the money will be used to carry out pre-contract activities for nine expansion projects and electrical upgrading to eight schools.

“It will also be used to construct security fencing in three schools, complete the upgrading of the ministry's facilities, to make outstanding payments for projects carried forward, and to commence works in three schools,” he said.

In the meantime, Samuda said that Government has made $425.11 million available to carry out repairs at 156 schools under the 2020/2021 Critical Maintenance Programme.

“The funds are being used for critical repairs to sanitary facilities, termite treatment, repairs to roofs, electrical repairs, repairs to the sewage disposal system and other critical matters,” he said.

According to the minister, to date, 56 schools have been completed, eight schools are up to 98 per cent completion, nine schools are up to 80 per cent completion, 22 schools are up to 50 per cent completion, and 19 schools are up to 20 per cent completion.

Additionally, 42 schools are at the tender stage with selection of contractors for works to commence and are projected for completion for September 2020.