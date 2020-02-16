Education ministry warns against 'Jump Trip Challenge'

KINGSTON, Jamaica — The Ministry of Education, Youth and Information says it is cautioning school administrations against a popular prank called the 'Jump Trip Challenge' or the 'Tripping Jump Challenge' within schools and is advising schools to take precautions to prevent the practice.

The ministry noted that several videos are circulating on the internet showing students jumping and violently falling to the ground after being tripped by others.

“In this challenge, students encourage their peers to compete in the tripping jump challenge, which includes three persons. The three persons are placed in a horizontal line with the person in the middle unaware of what will happen. The persons on both ends give the impression that all three persons will be jumping but instead, the two persons on either side use their feet to trip the middle child who innocently jumps, causing that person to fall to the floor,” the ministry said.

“The prank is a horrific act and demonstrates a lack of good judgement on the part of those involved and should not be tolerated. Students are partaking in the prank, not realising that a fall of such nature can cause serious physical, mental and emotional damage with great legal and financial implications,” the ministry continued.

The ministry said schools should ensure that parents are made aware of the situation and their support enlisted in reiterating, among students, the importance of respect for each other, the need for empathy and for every child to feel and be safe as well as to use social media responsibly.

The ministry said it stands ready to provide assistance to schools to ensure that the practice ceases immediately.