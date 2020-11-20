Education ministry's Own Your Own Device programme now live

KINGSTON, Jamaica — The Ministry of Education, Youth and Information says the electronic system for the Own Your Own Device (OYOD) incentive programme is now available.

Parents/guardians can access the application at oyod.educate.gov.jm. The ministry said the application process will close on December 4.

The ministry apologised for the delay in the process which, it said yesterday, was caused by technical difficulties.

It further advised members of the public who wish to get information regarding the OYOD programme to call 888-EDU-CATE (888-338-2283), 888-SCH-TIME (888-724-8463) or email the ministry at educate@educate.gov.jm and oyod@moey.gov.jm.