Education sector to be ISO certified before December 2021

KINGSTON, Jamaica — The Government is now in the process of implementing the ISO 9001 Quality Management Systems within the education sector, with the aim of improving the quality of outputs from educational institutions.

This was announced by Minister of Education, Youth and Information, Karl Samuda, who said it is expected that the ministry will be ISO 9001 certified before December 2021.

The ISO 9001 Quality Management Systems is an international standard that assists an organisation to produce high-quality goods and services that are demanded by the market.

“Under our ISO 9001 programme, we will be focusing on the quality of behaviour and the quality of students’ academic performance,” Samuda said, during his contribution to the 2020/21 Sectoral Debate in the House of Representatives on Tuesday.

In addition, the Government is also implementing the ISO 9001 standard into the Jamaica Tertiary Education Commission; the Council of Community Colleges of Jamaica; the Overseas Examinations Commission; the Excelsior Community College; and the Management Institute for National Development.

Notably, the University Council of Jamaica is already ISO 9001 certified.

“With these key educational institutions becoming ISO 9001 certified, this will usher in a new era in the Jamaican education system where greater focus will be placed on the quality of our graduates at all levels,” Samuda said.

Turning to early-childhood education, the minister said the Government is cognisant that private schools, including early-childhood institutions (ECIs), are facing challenges as a result of the coronavirus (COVID-19) and has, therefore, committed to providing additional support.

“A sensitisation grant will be given to assist ECIs and during the course of this month, Early Childhood Commission (ECC) field staff have been providing sensitisation and training regarding new protocols,” he said.

“As a government, we continue to discuss the matter to see if additional support can be given to the sector,” he added.