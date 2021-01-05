Eight charged for breaches of Disaster Risk Management Act

ST JAMES, Jamaica — The St James police have charged eight people for breaches of the Disaster Risk Management Act in connection with an illegal party held after curfew hours in Providence Heights in the parish on Saturday, January 2.

Charged are 18-year-old Naliyah Anderson of Tivoli Gardens in Kingston; 25-year-old Shanik Wade of Yallahs in St Thomas; along with 23-year-old Chrisante Campbell; 22-year-old Casey-Ann Lewis; 29-year-old Deneisha Haddo; 30-year-old Jody-Ann Campbell; 21-year-old Noelle Leslie; and 22-year-old Mye Berstad, all of a St James address.

Their court dates are being finalised.