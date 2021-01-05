Eight charged for breaches of Disaster Risk Management Act
ST JAMES, Jamaica — The St James police have charged eight people for breaches of the Disaster Risk Management Act in connection with an illegal party held after curfew hours in Providence Heights in the parish on Saturday, January 2.
Charged are 18-year-old Naliyah Anderson of Tivoli Gardens in Kingston; 25-year-old Shanik Wade of Yallahs in St Thomas; along with 23-year-old Chrisante Campbell; 22-year-old Casey-Ann Lewis; 29-year-old Deneisha Haddo; 30-year-old Jody-Ann Campbell; 21-year-old Noelle Leslie; and 22-year-old Mye Berstad, all of a St James address.
Their court dates are being finalised.
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaper-login
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy