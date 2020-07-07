Eight new COVID-19 cases

KINGSTON, Jamaica — The Ministry of Health and Wellness is reporting eight new cases of COVID-19 in the last 24 hours. The total number of confirmed cases now stands at 745.

The new cases consist of five females and three males with ages ranging from 20 to 52 years. According to the ministry, six of the new cases are imported, having arrived on flights from the United States recently, while the other two are contacts of imported cases.

The new cases have addresses in St Catherine, St James, Westmoreland and St Ann.

Meanwhile, the ministry said eight more patients have recovered from the virus, bringing the total recoveries to 599.

