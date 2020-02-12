Eight people injured in three-vehicle Hanover crash

HANOVER, Jamaica – Eight people were this morning transported to the hospital following a three-vehicle crash on the Tryall main road in Hanover.

The injuries to five of the eight people hospitalised is said to be minor.

The incident reportedly took place shortly after 7:00 am in the vicinity of the Tryall Club.

Deputy Superintendent in charge of the Hanover Fire Department, Raymond Desouza, told OBSERVER ONLINE that the Lucea fire station received and responded to a call at approximately 7:30 am.

It is unclear how the collision, which involved a Nissan Tiida motor car, Nissan AD wagon, and a Honda Civic motor car took place.

Desouza said three of the eight injured people were transported to hospital before the arrival of the fire department. He said the remaining five were transported to the Noel Holmes Hospital in the parish by two ambulances.