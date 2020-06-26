Eight road fatalities during COVID curfew since April
KINGSTON, Jamaica — The Road Safety Unit in the Ministry of Transport and Mining says since April, eight people have died in road crashes during curfew hours imposed by the Government to slow the spread of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19).
As such, Director of the unit Kenute Hare is urging road users to obey the curfew times being enforced by the authorities and “Tan a yuh Yard”.
Since the start of the year, 183 people have been killed in 167 fatal crashes, majority of which (30 per cent) were motorcyclists.
Hare is reiterating the call for motorcyclists to adhere to the rules of the road and wear the approved helmets to prevent injury and/ or death.
He is also encouraging pillion passengers to wear their helmets while being transported on motorcycles.
According to the latest figures, 36 fatalities were pedestrians, 22 were pedal cyclists, 55 were motorcyclists, seven pillion passengers, one passenger of public passenger vehicle, 22 were private motor vehicle passengers, six were passengers of commercial motor vehicles, four drivers of a public passenger vehicle, 26 were drivers of private motor vehicles and the remaining four were drivers of commercial vehicles.
Overall, there has been a 19 per cent decrease in fatalities and fatal crashes when compared with the same period last year and the unit projects that the country will see 11 per cent fewer fatalities in 2020 than in 2019.
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaperlive
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy