Eight road fatalities during COVID curfew since April

KINGSTON, Jamaica — The Road Safety Unit in the Ministry of Transport and Mining says since April, eight people have died in road crashes during curfew hours imposed by the Government to slow the spread of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19).

As such, Director of the unit Kenute Hare is urging road users to obey the curfew times being enforced by the authorities and “Tan a yuh Yard”.

Since the start of the year, 183 people have been killed in 167 fatal crashes, majority of which (30 per cent) were motorcyclists.

Hare is reiterating the call for motorcyclists to adhere to the rules of the road and wear the approved helmets to prevent injury and/ or death.

He is also encouraging pillion passengers to wear their helmets while being transported on motorcycles.

According to the latest figures, 36 fatalities were pedestrians, 22 were pedal cyclists, 55 were motorcyclists, seven pillion passengers, one passenger of public passenger vehicle, 22 were private motor vehicle passengers, six were passengers of commercial motor vehicles, four drivers of a public passenger vehicle, 26 were drivers of private motor vehicles and the remaining four were drivers of commercial vehicles.

Overall, there has been a 19 per cent decrease in fatalities and fatal crashes when compared with the same period last year and the unit projects that the country will see 11 per cent fewer fatalities in 2020 than in 2019.