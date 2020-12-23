Eighth cohort of aspiring principals to begin training in April

KINGSTON, Jamaica— The National College for Educational Leadership (NCEL), an agency of the Ministry of Education, Youth and Information, is currently accepting applications for the next cohort of its Aspiring Principals Programme (APP) in April 2021.

The training is designed to adequately prepare individuals for the role of principalship prior to being appointed to the post.

Principal/Director of NCEL, Dr Taneisha Ingleton, said the APP was developed out of the need to improve skills in school leadership.

She noted that despite studies on the critical role of school leadership in ensuring student success, good classroom teachers continue to be promoted to the post of principal without first being equipped with the requisite training.

“The APP, therefore, serves as an opportunity to attract talent, identify high-quality applicants and ensure that a ready supply of trained participants are conferred with the Professional Qualification for Principalship (PQP),” she pointed out.

The nine-month modular programme will be delivered through the University of the West Indies (UWI) at both its Mona and Western Jamaica campuses.

Dr Ingleton said the training is delivered through synchronous and asynchronous modalities and engagements, and includes technology-enabled learning, coaching and mentorship, problem-based learning activities and field projects that require participants to explore, analyse and evaluate solutions to authentic problems of practice.

Participants are immersed in the rich and contextually relevant content covering transformational leadership, community leadership, instructional leadership, and organisational leadership.

The April cohort will be the eighth since the training programme started in April 2014. More than 500 educators have been trained, to date, with 140 ascending to principalship.