Elaine Thompson third in Zurich 200m, Blake third in 100m

KINGSTON, Jamaica — Olympic champion Elaine Thompson was beaten into third in the 200 metres at the Diamond League in Zurich, Switzerland today as Shaunae Miller-Uibo of the Bahamas won in a world-leading 21.74 seconds.

Britain's Dina Asher-Smith was second in a season's best 22.08sec ahead of Thompson's 22.44s.

Meanwhile, Jamaica's Yohan Blake was third in the men's 100 metre, clocking 10.07 seconds behind Noah Lyles of the USA, who won in 9.98s, and China's Zhenye XIE in 10.04s.

Fast rising Jamaican Tajay Gayle was also third in the men's long jump with 8.20m behind Rushwahl Samaai, in a season's best 8.21m, and Miguel Juan Echevarria who won with a leap of 8.65m.

Michael O'hara was fourth in the men's 110m hurdles clocking 13.79s behind France's Pascal Martinot-Lagarde who won in 13.51s and David King of Great Britain in 13.58s. Cameron Fillery of Great Britain was third in 13.74 seconds.

Jamaica's Danniel Thomas-Dodd placed sixth in the women's shot put finishing at 18.80m while Stephanie-ann McPherson was also sixth in the women's 400m clocking 51.90s.

Shanieka Ricketts was the only Jamaican to win her event when she produced a personal best of 14.92 metres in the women triple jump.

