Elder care and protection law needed — CCRP

KINGSTON, Jamaica — The Caribbean Community of Retired Persons (CCRP) is calling for the introduction of an elder care and protection act which it says would mirror the Child Care and Protection Act to ensure that the nation's seniors are legally protected from abuse.

This comes in the run up to the 14th observance of World Elder Abuse Awareness Day, to be observed on Monday, June 15.

“This is a global issue that affects the health and human rights of the aging population,” the group said. “Elder abuse is a single or repeated act, or lack of appropriate action occurring within any relationship where there is an expectation of trust which causes harm or distress to an older person,”

The CCRP noted that currently, the World Health Organization recognises 5 types of elder abuse. These include physical, sexual, financial, psychological abuse and neglect.

“In Jamaica, where persons 60 years and older now constitute 11.3 per cent of the population and are projected to constitute 25 per cent by 2050, swift action must be taken to protect them,” the group argued.

It added that children of senior citizens who are able to financially support their parents are mandated by the Maintenance Act of December 7, 2005 (article 5) to care for their parents. However, the group said many neglect this responsibility.

“Two of the most common forms of elder abuse in Jamaica are financial abuse and neglect/abandonment. Many children refuse to financially care for their elderly parents leaving many them to depend on the help of strangers. Or they try to trick or 'scam' them out of their pension funds and savings,” the group said.