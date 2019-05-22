Elderly Kingston 8 man reported missing

KINGSTON, Jamaica — Sixty-year-old Michael Henry of Crawford Avenue, Arcadia in Kingston 8, has been reported missing since yesterday, Tuesday, May 21.

Henry is of brown complexion, medium build and is about 5 feet 5 inches tall.

Reports from the Grants Pen Police are that Henry was last seen at home about 2:00 pm wearing a dark coloured shirt, blue jeans pants and a pair of black sneakers.

Anyone knowing Henry's whereabouts is being asked to contact the Grants Pen Police at 876-755-1597, Police 119 emergency number or the nearest police station.