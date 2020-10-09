Elderly Kingston man missing

KINGSTON, Jamaica— The police are seeking the public's help to locate 76-year-old Phileman Francis of Upper Elletson Road, Kingston 16 who has been missing since Tuesday, September 8.

He is of dark complexion, slim build and is about 152 centimetres (5 feet 2 inches) tall.

According to the police, Francis was last seen at home wearing a blue merino, yellow shorts and a pair of black slippers. He has not been heard from since.

Anyone knowing his whereabouts is being asked to contact the Elletson Road Police at 876-928-1261, the police 119 emergency number or the nearest police station.

No photograph of Phileman Francis was made available at this time of this publication.