Elderly Kingston man missing since Jan 8

KINGSTON, Jamaica— The police are seeking the public assistance to locate 62-year-old Egbert Lewin of St Joseph Road in Kingston, who has been missing since Wednesday, January 8.

He is of dark complexion, slim build, and is about 170 centimetres (5 feet 7 inches) tall.

According to the police, Lewin was last seen along Constant Spring Road on Thursday, January 2.

His mode of dress at the time he went missing was a stripe shirt and blue jeans. All efforts to locate him have proven futile.

Anyone knowing the whereabouts of Egbert Lewin is being asked to contact the Papine Police at 876-927-2047, police 119 emergency number or the nearest police station.

No photograph of Egbert Lewin was available at the time of this publication.