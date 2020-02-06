Elderly Kingston woman missing

KINGSTON, Jamaica — Fifty-nine-year-old Sylvia Marshall of Favorita Avenue, Three Oaks Gardens in Kingston 20 has been missing since Thursday, February 6.

Marshall is of dark complexion, medium build and is about 5 feet 5 inches tall.

Reports from the Duhaney Park Police are that Marshall was last seen at home dressed in a grey-black-and-white merino and a grey shorts.

Anyone knowing Marshall's whereabouts is being asked to contact the Duhaney Park police at 876-933-4280, police 119 emergency number or the nearest police station.