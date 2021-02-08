Elderly St James man reported missing

ST JAMES, Jamaica — Seventy-two-year-old Vibert Graham, otherwise called 'Rinjay' of Richmond Hill, Catadupa in St James has been reported missing.

He is of dark complexion, slim build and about 168 centimetres (5 feet 6 inches) tall.

Reports from the Cambridge police are that Graham was last seen at home about 8:00 am on Friday. He was dressed in a blue and black shirt, blue pants and a pair of black shoes.

Anyone knowing the whereabouts of Vibert Graham is being asked to contact the Cambridge Police at 876-912-2266 , police 119 emergency number or the nearest police station.

No photograph of Vibert Graham was made available at the time of this publication.