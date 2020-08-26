Elderly farmer missing since Sunday

KINGSTON, Jamaica – Seventy-eight-year-old Joslyn Beverly, otherwise called 'Kaka', a farmer of Mount William district, St Andrew, has been missing since Sunday, August 23.

He is of dark complexion, slim build and is about 170 centimetres (5 feet 7 inches) tall.

Reports from the Lawrence Tavern Police are that about 10:00 am, Beverly was last seen walking along the Mount William main road dressed in a red shirt, green pants, and a pair of black slippers. All efforts to locate him have proven futile.

Anyone knowing the whereabouts of Joslyn Beverly is being asked to contact the Lawrence Tavern Police at 876-942-6322, police 119 emergency number or the nearest police station.