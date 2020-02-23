Elderly man charged for murdering teen girl
TRELAWNY, Jamaica — A man has been charged with the murder of 18-year-old Julanna Whyte of Salem, Runaway Bay in St Ann whose body was found on the Duncan's main road, Trelawny on Saturday, January 25.
Charged with her murder is 62-year-old Winston Jarrett, a watchman of Salem, Runaway Bay, St Ann.
Police reports are that about 6:45 am, a passer-by stumbled upon the body and alerted them.
Upon their arrival, the body was seen lying in bushes with stab wounds and the throat slashed. The scene was processed and the body was removed to the morgue.
Following investigations, Jarrett turned himself in to the police on Tuesday, February 18 and was subsequently charged.
His court date has not been finalised.
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaperlive
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy