Elderly man charged for murdering teen girl

TRELAWNY, Jamaica — A man has been charged with the murder of 18-year-old Julanna Whyte of Salem, Runaway Bay in St Ann whose body was found on the Duncan's main road, Trelawny on Saturday, January 25.

Charged with her murder is 62-year-old Winston Jarrett, a watchman of Salem, Runaway Bay, St Ann.

Police reports are that about 6:45 am, a passer-by stumbled upon the body and alerted them.

Upon their arrival, the body was seen lying in bushes with stab wounds and the throat slashed. The scene was processed and the body was removed to the morgue.

Following investigations, Jarrett turned himself in to the police on Tuesday, February 18 and was subsequently charged.

His court date has not been finalised.