Elderly man charged with murder

ST THOMAS, Jamaica— Sixty-six-year-old Alton Francis has been charged in connection with the September 7 murder of 39-year-old Elroy Williams.

The police said that about 1:12 pm, both men had a dispute on West Street in Morant Bay in St Thomas, during which Francis used a knife to stab Williams.

The police were called and Williams was taken to hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Francis was charged with murder on Friday, September 11.