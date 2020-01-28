Elderly man dies after being hit by JUTC bus

ST CATHERINE, Jamaica — The Kingston Central police have launched an investigation into the death of a pedestrian after he was reportedly struck by a Jamaica Urban Transit Company Limited (JUTC) bus on the weekend in downtown Kingston.

He has been identified as 73-year-old Daryl Wright of 11 Miles, Bull Bay in St Thomas.

The accident occurred along East Parade in the vicinity of the Coke Methodist Church, JUTC reported.

Reports are that around 3:25 pm on Saturday, January 25, the bus was heading south along East Parade in the right lane and on reaching the Coke Methodist Church the driver said he suddenly heard an impact to the right side of the bus.

He said that upon hearing the sound he quickly stopped the bus and found out that an elderly male pedestrian had been hit and that he had fallen into the roadway.

Police personnel who were quick on the scene took the injured pedestrian to hospital for treatment, where he was admitted.

However, Wright later succumbed to his injuries.