Elderly man drowns at Little Copa Beach

ST ANDREW, Jamaica— An elderly man is suspected to have drowned yesterday at the Little Copa Beach, 8 Miles, Bull Bay, St Andrew.

Dead is 63-year-old retiree Basil Ellis.

The police said that about 11:20 am, a passer-by saw the body and alerted them.

When the police arrived his body was seen lying on the shore.

It was processed and removed to the morgue for a post-mortem examination to be conducted.