Elderly man found wandering in Green Acres, St Catherine
ST CATHERINE, Jamaica – An elderly man was found wandering in the vicinity of an old car wash along the Johnson Pen main road, St Catherine yesterday, Saturday August 3, the police have reported.
The senior citizen gave his name as Wilfred Samuel Morris, 71 years old of Drumallie Avenue, Waterhouse in Kingston 11.
He is of dark complexion slim build and is about 5 feet 8 inches tall and dressed in a pair of blue denim pants.
He is presently at the Spanish Town Hospital receiving treatment.
Anyone with information that can assist the Green Acres Police in confirming this man's identity and uniting him with his relatives can call (876) 343-7445, Police 119 emergency number or the nearest police station.
