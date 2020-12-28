Elderly man found wandering in Kingston

KINGSTON, Jamaica— The police are seeking the public's assistance in reuniting an elderly man with his family. He was found wandering in the Norbrook area in Kingston 8 yesterday.

He gave his name as Earl Thomas.

The police said that concerned citizens saw him and took him to station about 4:00 pm.

No further information was ascertained from him.

Anyone with information that can assist the Constant Spring Police in locating the man's family or relatives is being asked to contact the station at 876-924-1421, police 119 emergency number or the nearest police station.