Elderly man missing

KINGSTON, Jamaica — The police are reporting that 74-year-old Harvel Cole of McIntosh Drive, Kingston 3 has been missing since Sunday, July 07.

He is of dark complexion, slim build and is about 170 centimetres (5 feet 7 inches) tall.

Reports from the Stadium Police are that Cole was last seen about 9:00 am at home dressed in a white T-shirt, blue-and-white shorts and a pair of black slippers. He has not been heard from since.

Anyone knowing the whereabouts of Harvel Cole is being asked to contact the Stadium Police at (876) 946-1831, Police 119 emergency number or the nearest Police Station.