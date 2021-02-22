Elderly man missing from St Catherine home

ST CATHERINE, Jamaica — Eighty-eight-year-old Miguel Sutherland of Cow Gully district in Bog Walk, St Catherine has been missing since Thursday, February 11.

He is of brown complexion, medium build and is about 168 centimetres (5 feet 6 inches) tall.

Reports are that Sutherland was last seen at home and has not been heard from since. His mode of dress at the time he went missing is unknown.

Anyone knowing the whereabouts of Miguel Sutherland is being asked to contact the Bog Walk police at 876-708-2081, police 119 emergency number or the nearest police station.

No photograph of Miguel Sutherland was made available at the time of this publication.