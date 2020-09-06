Elderly pedestrian struck by motorcar, dies
ST JAMES, Jamaica — An elderly man, who was walking along the Flanker Main road in St James on Saturday, died after he was struck by a vehicle during a downpour of rain in what the police describe as a “dimly lit area”.
Llewelyn McKenzie, 72, of Bamboo Drive in Hanover, was hit by a motorcar as he walked along the roadway in the vicinity of Burke Barracks about 7:00 pm.
He was transported to hospital where he was pronounced dead.
The police are now probing the circumstances surrounding the collision. They said the driver has been warned for prosecution.
