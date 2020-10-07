Elderly taxi driver warned for prosecution following fatal crash
ST ANN, Jamaica – A seventy-five-year-old taxi operator was warned for prosecution following a fatal crash which claimed the life of a woman on the Dunn's River main road on Monday.
Dead is Donnette Smith of Steer Town in St Ann.
Reports from the Ocho Rios Police are that about 3:30 pm, a Toyota Corolla driven by the elderly man with Smith aboard was heading towards Ocho Rios when on reaching a section of the roadway the driver lost control of the vehicle and collided with a Toyota Axio motorcar travelling in the opposite direction. They were assisted to hospital where Smith was pronounced dead on arrival and the driver treated.
Investigations are ongoing.
