Elderly voter bemoans slow pace at St Andrew Eastern polling station

ST ANDREW, Jamaica — After waiting approximately 15 minutes in line without any form of social distancing being observed, frustration set in for 83-year-old Lloyd Johnson who bemoaned the slow pace at which the process for voting was moving at St Cyrians Church in St Andrew Eastern.

Johnson, a resident of Bryce Hill Road, said despite the threat of COVID-19 he had to come out to exercise his right to vote in what is the country's 18th General Election.

He was being smothered by boisterous supporters of both the Jamaica Labour Party (JLP) candidate incumbent Fayval Williams and challenger Venesha Phillips, who is a two-term People's National Party councillor.

The senior man, at the same time, declared that he was not a die-heart supporter of either of the two main political parties, but instead votes for the candidate who he believes will get the job done.

"It is my right to vote so I have to come out and do it. If I catch COVID I just catch it but I leave everything in God's hands. Anybody can catch it so I'm not worried. I'll be fine," said Johnson.

Kimone Francis