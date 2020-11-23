Elderly woman found wandering in August Town

KINGSTON, Jamaica - The police are seeking your help to find the relatives of an elderly woman who was found wandering in August Town today.

The woman gives her name as Janet Green.

She is of dark complexion, slim build, about 168 centimetres (5 feet inches) tall, and was dressed in a black hat, blue blouse, brown skirt and a pair of black shoes.

Anyone knowing Janet Green or her relatives is being asked to contact the August Town Police at (876) 927-2184, police 119 emergency numbers or the nearest police station.