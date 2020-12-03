Elderly woman found wandering in Kingston

KINGSTON, Jamaica — The police are seeking the public's assistance in reuniting an elderly woman who was found wandering along Bloomsbury Road, Kingston 10 yesterday.

The woman gave her name as Sybil Swell.

The police said a concerned citizen took her to the Half-Way-Tree Police Station about 6:45 pm. No further information was ascertained from her.

Anyone who can assist the police in locating her relatives are being asked to contact the Half Way police at (876) 926-8184, police 119 emergency number or the nearest police station.