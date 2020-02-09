Elderly woman found wandering in Kitson Town

ST CATHERINE, Jamaica — The police are seeking the public's assistance in reuniting an elderly woman with her family. She was found wandering in Kitson Town, St Catherine yesterday.

She is of dark complexion, slim build, about 5 feet tall and is believed to be about 70 years old. She is dressed in a green and white print blouse, purple floral skirt and a pair of black slippers.

Police reports are that about 6:00 pm, the woman was taken to the station by residents. She gave her name as Sylvia Bartley of a Spring Bank address in St Thomas and her sister's name as Iris Bartley.

Anyone with information that can assist the police in reuniting her with relatives is being asked to contact the Guanabovale police at 876-610-6274, police 119 emergency number or the nearest police station.