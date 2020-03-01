Elderly woman killed in domestic dispute

SANTA CRUZ, St Elizabeth – Police have confirmed that a 76-year-old man has been taken into custody in relation to the death of 65-year-old domestic helper/farmer Patsy Davidson-Powell, whose lifeless body was found in a pool of blood at her home at Ridge, close to Junction Saturday night.

The two were said to have had a common-law relationship.

Reports are that at about 7:50 pm, a relative stumbled on Davidson-Powell's body. Her throat was slashed, police say.

Reports say earlier on Saturday, Davidson-Powell and her common-law husband had an altercation. A neighbour reportedly intervened to bring an end to that confrontation.

A community source told the Observer that the two have had a long history of conflict and instability in their relationship.