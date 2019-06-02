Elderly women's throat slashed in Ocho Rios

ST ANN, Jamaica — The Ocho Rios police are probing the death of an elderly woman, who was slain at her home on Buckfield Road in Ocho Rios, St Ann yesterday evening.

She is 72-year-old Doreen Collesso.

The police said they were summoned shortly after 7:00 pm when residents reportedly found Collesso's body lying in a pool of blood with her throat slashed.

She was pronounced dead at hospital.

Investigations continue.