Ele, Trevor get new court date
KINGSTON, Jamaica— New trial dates have been set for dancehall deejay Elephant Man and actor/comedian Bad Boy Trevor who were scheduled to appear in the Kingston and St Andrew Parish Court in Half-Way-Tree this morning.
Elephant Man's attorney, Christopher Townsend said his client's case will now be heard on September 4.
“The matter was heard this morning at 9:30 am via teleconferencing and a new date was set for it to be heard. The prosecution has until next Thursday to present their evidence,” Townsend told OBSERVER ONLINE a short while ago.
Elephant Man, whose given name is Oneal Bryan, is charged with breaches of the Immigration Act.
Meanwhile, Garfield “Bad Boy Trevor” Reid said his matter has been “set for another date”. He said he would be advised of the new date by his attorney.
He and co-acccused, Keneil Smith, are charged with breaching the Disaster Risk Management Act, Noise Abatement Act, the Emergency Powers Act, and Spirit Licence Act.
Kediesha Perry
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaperlive
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy