Ele, Trevor get new court date

KINGSTON, Jamaica— New trial dates have been set for dancehall deejay Elephant Man and actor/comedian Bad Boy Trevor who were scheduled to appear in the Kingston and St Andrew Parish Court in Half-Way-Tree this morning.

Elephant Man's attorney, Christopher Townsend said his client's case will now be heard on September 4.

“The matter was heard this morning at 9:30 am via teleconferencing and a new date was set for it to be heard. The prosecution has until next Thursday to present their evidence,” Townsend told OBSERVER ONLINE a short while ago.

Elephant Man, whose given name is Oneal Bryan, is charged with breaches of the Immigration Act.

Meanwhile, Garfield “Bad Boy Trevor” Reid said his matter has been “set for another date”. He said he would be advised of the new date by his attorney.

He and co-acccused, Keneil Smith, are charged with breaching the Disaster Risk Management Act, Noise Abatement Act, the Emergency Powers Act, and Spirit Licence Act.

Kediesha Perry