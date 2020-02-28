Election Centre to monitor activities for by-election
KINGSTON, Jamaica — In preparation for the March 2 by-election in Clarendon South Eastern, the Office of the Political Ombudsman says at the invitation of the Electoral Office of Jamaica (EOJ) it will operate the Election Centre from 7:00 am on Monday in May Pen, and will keep it open until after the polls close.
The Election Centre is responsible for monitoring both electoral and political activities on election day.
Co-chairwoman of the centre, Political Ombudsman Donna Parchment Brown, said the centre is prepared and ready to ensure that the by-election is free and fair.
“We will each be in regular contact with our partners on the ground, at polling stations, and around the community to monitor activity and promote smooth, accessible voting. We want to see a day when those who will be out can exercise their right to vote or go about their business in a free and safe environment,” Parchment Brown said.
The Election Centre is co-chaired by Parchment Brown and the Director of Elections at the EOJ, Glasspole Brown.
Membership includes the Jamaica Defence Force, the Jamaica Constabulary Force, The Broadcasting Commission, National Integrity Action, the Jamaica Umbrella Group of Churches, and Citizens Action for Free and Fair Elections.
